State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Teladoc Health worth $22,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

Shares of TDOC opened at $179.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -140.11 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,978,119.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

