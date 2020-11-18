State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Valero Energy worth $25,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after purchasing an additional 491,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 64.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 89.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

NYSE:VLO opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.