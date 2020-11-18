State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Tiffany & Co. worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,592,000 after acquiring an additional 588,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 606,157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 106.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,135,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,790 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 53.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,046,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,646,000 after purchasing an additional 364,652 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 20.2% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,013,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,551,000 after buying an additional 170,069 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.94.

TIF opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

