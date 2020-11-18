State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $28,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after buying an additional 4,120,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,519,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,147,000 after acquiring an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,102,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,059,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,688,000 after acquiring an additional 149,931 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.42.

KEYS stock opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $118.77.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

