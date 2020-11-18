State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,010 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $29,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,958,248,000 after acquiring an additional 938,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,816,000 after buying an additional 267,185 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,319,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 751,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,667,000 after buying an additional 114,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,140,000 after buying an additional 84,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $286.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.46.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WST shares. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

