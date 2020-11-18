State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 257 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Masco worth $22,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Masco by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Masco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Masco by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of MAS opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

