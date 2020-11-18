State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,720 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Roku worth $27,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,817 shares of company stock worth $51,568,653. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $237.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -206.20 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.81 and its 200-day moving average is $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $255.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Roku’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

