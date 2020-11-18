State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,870 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $24,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $204.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.59 and its 200 day moving average is $183.10. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

