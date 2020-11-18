State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,357 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Kansas City Southern worth $25,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 53,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.52.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $191.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.65. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

