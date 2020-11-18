State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 251 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $31,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.72.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.