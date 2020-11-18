State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 257 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $31,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.09, a PEG ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

