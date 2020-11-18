State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 320 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of AMETEK worth $31,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 223,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,865,000 after acquiring an additional 133,368 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $120.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $362,730.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.40, for a total transaction of $766,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,291 shares of company stock worth $3,537,886 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

