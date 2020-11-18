State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 386 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $25,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day moving average is $134.73. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

