State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 460 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza worth $24,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after buying an additional 454,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,077,000 after buying an additional 88,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after buying an additional 185,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,287,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $384.47 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.08 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.10 and a 200 day moving average of $390.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $3,073,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

