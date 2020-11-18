State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 890 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $27,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 194,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,885.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,801,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $267.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.46. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.