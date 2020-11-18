State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of The Hershey worth $30,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in The Hershey by 18.8% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in The Hershey by 2.3% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 182,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

The Hershey stock opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.