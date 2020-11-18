State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $30,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 217.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 9.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 21.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,946,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,623.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,226 shares of company stock worth $16,075,879. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $194.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.70. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

