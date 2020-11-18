State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $24,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.