STERIS (NYSE:STE) Sets New 1-Year High at $196.42

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $196.42 and last traded at $195.46, with a volume of 5846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.79.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,602 shares of company stock worth $9,783,141. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 45.1% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 72.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

