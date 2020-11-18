Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.11

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.11 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 4670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

Stifel Financial’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, December 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 16th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 100,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

