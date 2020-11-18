STK One Day Volume Reaches $28,890.00 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. STK has a market capitalization of $539,549.40 and $28,890.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STK has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00074303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00401820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00020201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.68 or 0.02838922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00026567 BTC.

STK Profile

STK (CRYPTO:STK) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official website is stktoken.com . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

