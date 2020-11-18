Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,335 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,466% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $153,097,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,512,000 after buying an additional 2,167,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 870,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,939,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

