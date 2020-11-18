Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.95% and a negative net margin of 4,873.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.