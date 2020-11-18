Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 980,000 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the October 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SUNW stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Sunworks has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $64.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUNW. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

