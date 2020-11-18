SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIVB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

SIVB opened at $348.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.50 and a 200-day moving average of $238.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $356.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $53,931.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,892 shares of company stock worth $19,117,281. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

