SVB Leerink Weighs in on Zai Lab Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Zai Lab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.48) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.76). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7,578.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 314.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,069,000 after buying an additional 502,274 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 175.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 77.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 166,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

