Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 332.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,894 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 1.12% of Match Group worth $105,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH stock opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $141.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -199.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

