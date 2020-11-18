Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.51% of Eversource Energy worth $146,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,681,000 after purchasing an additional 192,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.19.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.