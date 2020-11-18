Swiss National Bank Buys 286,400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.67% of Akamai Technologies worth $121,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 315.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $387,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after acquiring an additional 817,467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,736,000 after acquiring an additional 471,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,954,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,259 shares of company stock worth $1,263,572 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $106.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.74.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

