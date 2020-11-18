Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.60% of Ameren worth $117,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 535.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ameren by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised Ameren to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

