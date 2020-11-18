Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $104,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.87.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $210.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

