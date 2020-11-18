Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.79% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $121,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $147.28 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $2,144,713.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,378 shares of company stock worth $34,773,316. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.