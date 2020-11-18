Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,338 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Splunk worth $116,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Splunk stock opened at $198.09 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,470,064.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

