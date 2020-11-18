Swiss National Bank Has $101.73 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Aflac worth $101,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 27.8% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,067,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE AFL opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

