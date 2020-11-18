Swiss National Bank Has $102.86 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $102,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,089,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raine Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

