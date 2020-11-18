Swiss National Bank Has $102.94 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Palo Alto Networks worth $102,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.21.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $293.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $295.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.