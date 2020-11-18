Swiss National Bank Has $103.77 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of The Kroger worth $103,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $6,746,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $1,489,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 529.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 152,063 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

