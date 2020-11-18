Swiss National Bank Has $107.82 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $107,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

