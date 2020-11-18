Swiss National Bank Has $108.46 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.57% of Equity Residential worth $108,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $21,921,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Equity Residential by 50.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 152,915 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Equity Residential by 111.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $33,801,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Argus lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

EQR opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.