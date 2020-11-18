Swiss National Bank Has $109.58 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $109,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $150.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average of $132.98. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 938.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

