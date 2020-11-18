Swiss National Bank Has $112.83 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,149,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Manulife Financial worth $112,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

