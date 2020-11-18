Swiss National Bank Has $118.28 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $118,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,555,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,906,000 after purchasing an additional 274,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,704,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,049,000 after buying an additional 741,462 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,497,000 after buying an additional 3,409,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after buying an additional 2,110,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,964,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,351,000 after buying an additional 118,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

NYSE:JCI opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

