Swiss National Bank Has $123.29 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,537,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $123,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

