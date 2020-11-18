Swiss National Bank Has $126.27 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Verisk Analytics worth $126,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $205.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.45 and its 200-day moving average is $177.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

