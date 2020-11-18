Swiss National Bank Has $129.99 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of CoStar Group worth $129,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $914.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $864.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $772.82. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $939.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.70 and a beta of 0.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $859.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

