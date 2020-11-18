Swiss National Bank Has $142.18 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $142,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $450.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,300 shares of company stock worth $5,731,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.65.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

