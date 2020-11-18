Swiss National Bank Has $145.71 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Workday worth $145,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 293.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after purchasing an additional 430,636 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 268.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 457,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 333,645 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Workday by 333.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 257,153 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Workday by 34.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 774,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,691 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY opened at $226.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of -121.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.13 and its 200-day moving average is $195.33. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.55.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.