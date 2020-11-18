Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.63% of Keysight Technologies worth $115,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.42.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

