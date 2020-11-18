Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Sempra Energy worth $134,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

