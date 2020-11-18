Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.53% of Waste Connections worth $144,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 45,678.3% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,322 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 76.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,481,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,883,000 after purchasing an additional 643,333 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 100.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 890,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,420,000 after purchasing an additional 446,916 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $38,227,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 27.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 894,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,809,000 after buying an additional 190,373 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $107.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.53, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.